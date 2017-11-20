Darren Criss Wraps up 'American Crime Story' in Miami

One of the most anticipated mini-series of 2018 will be American Crime Story, where former Glee actor Darren Criss will play Andrew Cunanan, who famously killed Gianni Versace in July of 1997. This version of ACS follow up the original one, which focused on the infamous case of O.J. Simpson. That subsequently won a bunch of awards, as the latest installment is expected to do the same as well next year.

The 10 episode series, which also stars Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz and Annette Bening, just wrapped up shooting in Miami, and Darren looks super happy as he took some of his crew members to a local hot spot to celebrate.

Darren and his crew stopped by Via Emilia 9 over the weekend, which is a popular Italian eatery in the heart of Miami Beach. Other famous people who have stopped on by include Anthony Bordain, who said it was one of the best hidden gems he's ever discovered. Looks like I may need to make a trip to Miami pronto!

Are you excited for the new American Crime Story? Do you think Darren will shine in this role?