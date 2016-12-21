David Barton Gym Goes Out Of Business, Shuts Down Locations Overnight

It appears DavidBartonGym patrons will have to have their gym/nightclub experience elsewhere.

Members at the Astor Place location in NYC were greeted with a sign announcing the gym's abrupt closure in various locations.

Members also received this email:

We are very sorry to inform you that Club Ventures, which owns and operates certain DavidBartonGym facilities, is discontinuing operations at facilities in New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, and Bellevue, effective immediately. We deeply regret that your club location is included in this group and is now closed. The difficult decision to close was necessitated by changing forces in the fitness industry, including the rise of boutique studios and tremendous competitive pricing pressures in these markets. The company could no longer sustain its operations given the current competitive environment. We deeply regret any hardship or inconvenience this situation may cause you. There was simply no other answer but to close these facilities. You will have an opportunity at a future date and time to retrieve any personal items that may remain in your gym locker.

Apparently the sudden closure was news to many employees as well, which is a true bummer. Hope everyone can find new employment quickly.

(H/T: Towleroad)