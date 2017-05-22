Dear Straight Men: Your Anus Doesn't Have A Sexual Orientation

Dr. Joe Kort, sex expert and author of Is My Husband Gay, Straight or Bi: A Guide for Women Concerned About Their Men, talks about straight men who worry about being gay or bisexual simply because they enjoy receiving anal sex in his new vlog post.

Watch!

In his accompanying blog for The Good Men Project, Dr. Kort shares:

Straight men will say they want to receive anal sex, or they want to engage in anal play, but they’re ashamed to tell their girlfriends or their wives. They’re ashamed to ask their partner to explore that with them. And not just because of the reaction they fear from their partner.

Sometimes, men themselves worry that—because they’re interested in anal play—it automatically means they’re gay… or perhaps even bisexual. I like to tell them: “In the state where I am a board certified sex therapist, your anus doesn’t have a sexual orientation.” That calms them down.