Debbie Gibson Lends Her Talent to Sir Ivan's "I Am Peaceman."

The main goal of this song and music video is to help all those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by gun violence. "Gun violence is the leading cause of death among young, African-American men. It is more than the next 9 causes added together," says SIR IVAN. In conjunction with his new release, "I Am Peaceman," SIR IVAN and The Peaceman Foundation have donated $10,000 dollars to the Psychiatry Department of Mercy Hospital in Chicago, to help heal PTSD victims in the hardest hit African-American community in America.

In addition, all net profits from downloads, streams and video views of "I Am Peaceman" will be donated to The Peaceman Foundation. The Peaceman Foundation is a non-profit charity created by SIR IVAN to help all those suffering from PTSD, a psychological wound caused by exposure to severe hatred or violence - often leading to alcoholism, drug addiction or suicide.