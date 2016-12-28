Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Death Of Daughter Carrie Fisher

Instinct Staff | December 28, 2016

Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. We can't imagine anything more devastating than the loss of a child. 

Reynolds, 84, died at Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was taken on Wednesday following a suspected stroke. 

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

Head to Variety for more on Reynolds' life and career. 

Our condolences go out to her family and friends during this painful week. 

fortunato suarez
+1
0
-1
[-]

This is so devastating! A true icon of the golden era of hollywood. She cared so much to preserve its history. A great talent, a legendary artist, a devoted mother. We will miss her presence. 

