Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Death Of Daughter Carrie Fisher
Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. We can't imagine anything more devastating than the loss of a child.
Reynolds, 84, died at Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was taken on Wednesday following a suspected stroke.
“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.
Head to Variety for more on Reynolds' life and career.
Our condolences go out to her family and friends during this painful week.
