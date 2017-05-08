Debra Messing Delivers Powerful Speech At GLAAD Media Awards

Debra Messing delivered a powerful and funny speech at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York this weekend where she was honored with the Excellence In Media Award.

Watch her full speech here:

Messing had some choice words for Ivanka Trump (transcribed by Boy Culture):

Ivanka, girlfriend, whaddaya doin'? C'mon, it's me, Deb — one Jewish mother to another. It is not enough to simply say that women's issues are important to you. It's time to do something. Ivanka, you can change the lives of millions of women and children just by telling your dad stories about real people who are suffering. Don't let him separate immigrant mothers from their American-born children, don't let him take health care away from women who need it, don't allow him make trans kids like Gavin [Grimm] fight in court for their basic human dignity. Ivanka, please, please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say you believe in. You can't just write #womenwhowork and think you're advancing feminism. You need to be a woman who does good work — #saywhatyoumeanandmeanwhatyousay. Ivanka, we know you love the guy who does your hair color. It's good, by the way. So do right by your colorist. And by all of us. Imagine how you'll feel sitting at Passover seder if you can tell your children that you fought for justice and freedom. It will make you feel richer than owning all the skyscrapers and golf courses in the world. The country wants to support you. And as a bonus, if you get Steve Bannon out of your dad's office, I bet we'll put you back in Nordstrom's!