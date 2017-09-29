Debra Messing Reportedly In Trouble With NBC Over Megyn Kelly Post

Image via NBC edited by Instinct

It seems the Megyn Kelly/Will & Grace situation just won’t end, but it looks like NBC wants it to.

To catch you up to speed, former news anchor Megyn Kelly recently tried to transition from news to talk shows by hosting her own show.

But ever since sitting in the host’s chair, she has found herself in one negative news headline after another.

She invites the Will & Grace cast onto the show… and she insults them (and the gay internet) with a joke. She invites Jane Fonda onto the show… and she insults her with questions about plastic surgery (and not questions about Fonda’s new Netflix project). Clearly, Kelly needs to work on her hosting.

But, while Fonda just tried to direct the conversation back to her new project and then let the moment die, Debra Messing didn’t let it go.

As we reported yesterday, Messing took to social media to comment her dismay towards Kelly for her joke.

But, news has hit that Messing may have gotten herself into a little mess by commenting on it.

Page Six is reporting that Messing has been spoken to, through her agent/publicist, by a higher up at NBC.

Supposedly, “Debra was told to cut it out by someone high up in the NBC Entertainment division run by Bob Greenblatt, via her agent or publicist,” according to a corporate executive.

Of course, NBC and Messing’s team have declined to comment on this, but hopefully this will be the end of the entire situation.