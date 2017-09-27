Debra Messing Says She Regrets Megyn Kelly Interview

Yesterday we told you about Former Fox News show host Megyn Kelly's interview with the cast and creators of Will & Grace.

After a chat with the show's stars, Kelly went on to have banter with a Will & Grace superfan, which culminated in her asking the man if the show made him gay.

Kelly asked:

“Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay...because of Will?”

Then man responded:

“I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

One day later, Debra Messing is confessing that she regrets participating in the segment.

On Instagram, she writes:

"Honestly, I didn't know it was [Megyn Kelly] until that morning. "The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

A source told ET that Kelly's question was taken as a joke, on-set.

“She was obviously making a joke, that was clear to the ‘superfan’ — who was ecstatic, and the audience,” the insider says. “It became even clearer when she spent much of the interview asking the show’s creators how proud they were of the positive social impact of ‘Will & Grace’ and the progress it brought about for gay rights.”

On Twitter, however, many seemed to disagree.

