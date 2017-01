Will & Grace star Debra Messing is politely shutting down co-star Leslie Jordan's assertion that a Will & Grace revival is a done deal.

Messing tweeted:

Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017

Figure it out, NBC!

