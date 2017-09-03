This Deleted Scene From "The Devil Wears Prada" Has People Shocked It Was Even Filmed

All Rights: 20th Century Fox

Remember The Devil Wears Prada, the mid-2000s film starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep about a girl who accidently falls straight into the epicenter of the fashion world?

That movie has been out for over ten years now, but some call it a classic or a nice reminder of what Hollywood movies used to look like before everything centered around superhero movies.

All of that has left the film in some of our hearts and minds, which makes this trending news that much more potent.

You see, a deleted scene has popped up thanks to the help of Buzzfeed writer Spencer Althouse. Spencer tweeted out the deleted scene with the message that, “I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me.

After seeing that clip, many fans agree that this scene changes the context of the movie and specifically of the character Miranda Priestly (Streep’s character).

Priestly, is supposed to be the always strong, always cold leader of the fashion world. By including the scene, the character is shown to be vulnerable and ultimately changes the viewer's perspective of her.

The scene shows us Priestly dealing with a drunk husband at a very public function and then thanking Andy Sachs (Hathaway's character) for helping her.

Plus, while there is no real mention of it again in the movie, there’s also the air of understanding around the scene that this isn’t the first time the man has done something like this.

In addition, if you’ve seen the movie you might remember the scene with “The Book.” Hathaway’s character is charged with entering Priestly’s home in order to get the editor’s draft of the magazine's next issue and she walks in on some heated whispers between Priestly and her husband.

Perhaps that scene and this deleted one were to inform the viewer that Priestly is dealing with a difficult marriage both privately and semi-publicly?

And added on top of that, fans were shocked to see that the character actually thanked her assistant. That goes totally against the curt and cruel characterization she was given before the scene.

But seeing as the scene was later deleted, it seems the director and editor came to the same conclusion as the fans that the character development from this scene wasn't right.

After seeing the clip, what do you think? Does this change your perspective of the character? Are you still a fan of The Devil Wears Prada?

And lastly, wanna go re-watch the movie now? I know I do.