Demi Lovato Brought Danica Roem, First Openly Transgender Lawmaker, To American Music Awards

Demi Lovato's special guest at the American Music Awards was none other than newly-elected Virginia lawmaker Danica Roem, the first openly transgender lawmaker to be elected in the United States.

You may recall that earlier this month, Roem unseated religious, anti-LGBT conservative delegate Bob Marshall, who held the seat for the last 26 years.

Lovato told E! News:

“We connected because I heard her story. I was just completely inspired by that. My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

.@ddlovato and Danica Roem both look STUNNING tonight. I can tell this performance is going to INSPIRE! #DEMIxAMAs pic.twitter.com/qI4ug6mwlD — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

Roem stated:

“My campaign, I talked a lot about the idea of making Virginia a more inclusive commonwealth. So no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love you are welcomed, celebrated and respected in Virginia because of who you are, not despite it."

A press release from GLAAD explains that Roem joined Lovato as part of their Together movement campaign, which calls on marginalized communites to unite as one.

Said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:

“Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression. “Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams. Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention.”

I'll always stand for inclusion & against bullying. Demi Lovato's performance tonight made it clear that's where she stands too. Thank you for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity @ddlovato.

PWC folks: I'll be back bright & early Monday to talk education policy. See you soon! #NoH8 https://t.co/6BJzz5xhNp — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 20, 2017

