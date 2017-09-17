Demi Lovato, On Speculation Regarding Her Sexuality...

When Demi Lovato released her sultry 2015 hit single, "Cool For The Summer," it lead many to speculate about her sexuality.

Tell me what you want

What you like



I'm a little curious too. Tell me if it's wrong

If it's right

I don't care

I can keep a secret could, you? Got my mind on your body

And your body on my mind

Got a taste for the cherry

I just need to take a bite

But since then, the singer has intentionally avoided the subject.

And in a new interview, she explains why.

Speaking to PrideSource, Lovato says:

Your sexuality has been thoroughly dissected by the Internet after you alluded to being open to both genders. I want to give you the opportunity to speak on it as directly as you'd like. Thank you for the opportunity, but I think I'm gonna pass. "Cool for the Summer" became an anthem for people in the LGBT community, but AfterEllen, a lesbian pop-culture website, got the impression you were suggesting that same-sex intimacy has to be a secret. Was that message your intent and how would you respond to their feedback? My intention with the song was just fun and bi-curiosity. I think people look at song lyrics - they look too into it. I wish I could tell that website to "chill the fuck out" and "take a break," because it's just a song. I think we live in a world today where no matter what you do, you're doing something wrong, whether it's cultural appropriation or it's being insensitive to certain groups of people. We just live in that age where everything we do is wrong and, unfortunately, everyone's looking for a reason to have their voices heard, and sometimes it's not always in the most positive way.

Lovato goes on to discuss her LGBT following, what inspires her, and her thoughts on artists who pander to the queer community.

Head to PrideSource to continue reading!

H/T: Towleroad