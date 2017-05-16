Democrat Lawmaker Calls For Trump's Impeachment

Photo: Time Magazine

A Democrat lawmaker is using Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey as grounds to call for impeachment.

From The Hill:

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) called Monday for President Trump to be impeached following the firing last week of FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement released Monday, Green said Trump is not "above the law."

"He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms," he said in a statement.

Trump cited Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as his reason for firing Comey, while Democrats have raised concerns that Trump fired the FBI director to disrupt the investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russian election interference.

"President Trump has committed an act for which he should be charged by the U.S. House of Representatives. The act is obstruction of a lawful investigation of the President's campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 Presidential Election," Green added in his statement.