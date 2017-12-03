Derrick Gordon & Luke Evans Bulge Out During Their Workouts!
Nothing like a buy one, get one free deal men, know what I'm saying?
Derrick Gordon and Luke Evans are doing everything they can to keep their amazing figures in shape, post all the delicious Thanksgiving and holiday food that they likely devoured. Not only that, but they wore the right sweats for the workout occasion, which definitely showcases their "drumsticks" fantastically (aren't these puns just great?)
To catch you up to speed on both, Derrick Gordon is an out and proud author and actor who currently resides in Beverly Hills, California. He became the first basketball player in Division 1 college hops to come out publicly, which he proudly did back in 2014.
Luke on the other hand, is a Welsh actor known for his movies like Beauty and the Beast and The Raven as well as his work on London's West End productions in shows like Rent and Miss Saigon. Both men here are studly, in great shape, and know how to work a great sweatpants ensemble. Question is... who fits the bill better here?
Exhibit one: Derrick.
Exhibit two: Luke.
Add new comment