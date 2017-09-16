Destiny 2 Has The Video Game Franchise’s First Openly Gay Character

Devrim Kay via Activision

Destiny 2 is out now to play and the reviews for the game are looking pretty good.

While the original game left some people feeling like the designers didn’t put enough effort into the creation of said game, the designers seemed to have taken that to heart and have put more work into this sequel.

If you don’t know, Destiny (and Destiny 2) are online multiplayer first-person shooter video games. That means, you play online with friends or strangers to enjoy the game.

But one detail that people were hoping to see in Destiny 2 was a better storyline over all. People complained greatly about the lacking storyline in Destiny’s first edition, and during the production of the sequel the developing and publishing companies were adamant in saying that there would be better story this time around.

“We think we've made a sequel that's going to have a lot for them to love, too,” Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of publisher Activision, said to Gamespot back in February, “The cornerstone of that is a great cinematic story that's been a real focus with a great cast of memorable, relatable characters, coupled with some very nice ways to make the game more accessible to a casual player.”

And as the week has gone by, players have discovered some of their favorite characters in the game’s new storyline. And turns out, one of them is gay.

Meet Devrim Kay, otherwise known as the gentleman sniper.

Devrim is a skilled shooter and gunsmith who is integral to the story of the game. That, plus his smooth talking, good looks, and humor are what has made him a fan favorite.

You meet the character early on in the game and are able to interact with him and barter items with him. But, its when you just hang around him and hear him entertain himself that you learn something interesting.

When you hang around and hear Devrim’s in-game idle chatter, you hear him talk to himself about an old flame of his. Devrim mentions a lover he left behind named Mark, and the letters he sends to him whenever he can.

Gideon Emery, the voice actor for Devrim, spoke with Eurogamer to talk about Devrim’s romance and sexuality.

"I knew that he was gay — not much beyond that or what his relationship was like," said Gideon Emery. "But the 'letters home', if I can call them that, were lovely touches of emotion and I'm all for games being more representative.”

(It’s also important to note that Emery once played the voice of Dragon Age 2’s Fenris, a former elf slave and present companion that the male player could romance).

So, if you are ever looking to play a new game, one that can be played for others, and find a gay character to fall in love with you, Destiny 2 might just be the game for you.