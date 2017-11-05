Did SNL Just Parody 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne?

Saturday Night Live had a pretty hysterical sketch last night, that featured host Larry David playing a straight lawyer named Vincent, whose sparkly new wife Candace (played by Cecily Strong), introduced him to the gay nightlife scene. Get this: he even takes PrEP. The whole sketch, however, seemed very familiar to our beloved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

"I met and married a wonderful woman. She's opened up a whole new world to me," says Vincent to his fellow lawyers. Then Candace sashays in and says "Look at you lawyers serving Ally McBeal realness, I'm gagging!" His fellow lawyers don't know what "gagging" means, which Vincent then has to explain that Candace is "gay famous."

"She does the whole gay circuit. She's big with the twinks, daddies, and even the techno sluts", Vincent exclaims when one of the lawyers asks what Candace does. "I'm basically the kiddie ambassador to the twink republic of Kwunk," Candace exclaims.

"Later tonight, she's cohosting power bottoms at Yas! Twink," says Vincent. "Yeah, you guys can come, but you gotta bring three friends and they have to be either buff, cute or rude, two out of three."

Then, Candace starts performing with her gaggle of gay dancers behind her and says, "Hey queers, are you bitches ready to make nasty?" This then leads into a hilarious "gay" themed song that send Larry and the cast members into giggles as they can't contain themselves.

Is this a parody of Erika, though? She's known for her love of gay men (is a massive supporter of the LGBT community), and even performed at the infamous White Party in 2016. She's also married in real life to a lawyer similar to Candace, named Thomas Girardi. So was SNL's skit just their own version of imitation being the sincerest form of flattery?

Watch for yourself and you decide!