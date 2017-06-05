Did These Pro Soccer Players Just Announce Their Romance?

Bromance? Romance? Or a throuple??

Italian league pro soccer players Keita Balde and Patricio Gabarrón Gil (known as Patric) sent football fans' tongues wagging with this photo Patric posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The potential romance was well received by fans, but was it all just a prank?

Patric posted this image on Monday, so unless they're celebrating polyamory it appears this may have been some sort gay joke??

We'd love some clarification, but we're guessing Keita and Patric aren't a couple. Dammit, we were rooting for you!

(H/T: Queerty/ Outsports)