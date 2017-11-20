Ryan Shea's picture

That Didn't Take Long: The Gay Porn Parody of 'Justice League' is Here!

Ryan Shea | November 20, 2017

The adult industry, both gay, straight and everything in between, is known for taking big hit movies and making parodies of them.  The primary difference between the actual movies and the ones they make are the latter happens to have a lot more sex.  So much more.

 

 

With the movie Justice League becoming a huge international hit over the weekend, it comes as no surprise that there is already a gay porn parody of it and it happens to feature one of the most popular queens from RuPaul's Drag Race ever!

 

 

Justice League: A Gay XXX Parody by Men.com stars Manila Luzon as Wonder Woman and also features a bevy of hunky porn stars some of us have come to know and love (or hate), including Francois Sagat who is playing The Green Lantern!  Woof!

Here are the other stars...

 

 

Sean Cody's Brandon, who is playing Superman.  He has the body for it.

 

 

New 'do!

A post shared by Colby Keller (@colbydoesamerica) on

 

Colby Keller, who has pissed off quite a bit of people in the gay community but continues on in his career evidently.  He's playing The Green Lantern.

 

 

I think @paddyobrianxxx knows his way around a camera. Look at these shots he got of me!!

A post shared by Johnny Rapid (@johnnyrapidatl) on

 

Johnny Rapid will play the role of Flash, whereas new porn star Ryan Bones will be Batman. 

 

 

@tumejorchicoes

A post shared by Ryan Bones (@ryan_bonesxx) on

 

You can read more about it with the link here.  Is this "action" packed movie something you would watch? 

 

