That Didn't Take Long: The Gay Porn Parody of 'Justice League' is Here!

The adult industry, both gay, straight and everything in between, is known for taking big hit movies and making parodies of them. The primary difference between the actual movies and the ones they make are the latter happens to have a lot more sex. So much more.

With the movie Justice League becoming a huge international hit over the weekend, it comes as no surprise that there is already a gay porn parody of it and it happens to feature one of the most popular queens from RuPaul's Drag Race ever!

Justice League: A Gay XXX Parody by Men.com stars Manila Luzon as Wonder Woman and also features a bevy of hunky porn stars some of us have come to know and love (or hate), including Francois Sagat who is playing The Green Lantern! Woof!

Here are the other stars...

Sean Cody's Brandon, who is playing Superman. He has the body for it.

New 'do! A post shared by Colby Keller (@colbydoesamerica) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Colby Keller, who has pissed off quite a bit of people in the gay community but continues on in his career evidently. He's playing The Green Lantern.

I think @paddyobrianxxx knows his way around a camera. Look at these shots he got of me!! A post shared by Johnny Rapid (@johnnyrapidatl) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Johnny Rapid will play the role of Flash, whereas new porn star Ryan Bones will be Batman.

@tumejorchicoes A post shared by Ryan Bones (@ryan_bonesxx) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

You can read more about it with the link here. Is this "action" packed movie something you would watch?