Dildo Dodgeball: Colby Melvin Referees A Face-Off Between Teams Willam & Jackie Beat

We'd definitely join this league!!

Colby Melvin steps in as referee for this "Dildo Dodgeball" game between teams led by Willam Belli and Jackie Beat!

Watch Jack Merridew, Brandon Wilde, Nickoles Alexander Perez, Austin Wallis, Timothy Willy, and more show us exactly what it takes to come out on top when you're dodging dildos!

This video for AdamMale was directed by Brad Hammer.

(H/T: Homorazzi)