Former Fox News show host Megyn Kelly managed to flub an interview with the cast and crew of Will & Grace by asking a superfan if he credits the 90s sitcom with making him gay.

That offended show star Debra Messing so much, she later admitted that she regretted appearing on the segment, altogether.

And now, it appears as though mighty Kelly has struck out again in her interview with Hollywood acting legend Jane Fonda.

Fonda appeared on Kelly's show with her friend Robert Redford, to promote their new Netflix film, Our Souls at Night.

But for some reason, Kelly thought it would be a good idea to focus on Fonda's plastic surgery.

Said Kelly:

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done, why not?”

After shooting her the ultimate glare of death, Fonda responded:

“We really want to talk about that now?

The actress then seamlessly brought the subject back to more relevant subjects.