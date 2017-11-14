'Discovery' Delivers Star Trek's First Gay Kiss

Star Trek has always promoted a vision of the future where diversity is embraced.

As such, series creator Gene Roddenberry would be proud to see that Star Trek: Discovery makes history by promoting inclusivity in ways the franchise has never done before.

As you may already know, Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz play an out gay couple on the show, and are the first openly gay characters (and couple!) on a Star Trek television series.

And on the series mid-season finale, Lt. Paul Stamets (Rapp) and Dr Hugh Culber (Cruz) shared the franchise's very first gay kiss!

Not all viewers are happy about the increased gay representation, however.

To those people, Wilson Cruz shared a social media post in which he writes:

"You can turn your TV off, sure, but you’ll only be cheating yourself. LGBTQ people aren’t going to just disappear because you put your head in the sand. We share the planet with you. We have always been here. We will always be here. You just don’t want to see us. I’m happy to tell you we won’t be invisible anymore. Not for your comfort. We are living and loving out loud the way our creator intended us to because LOVE is nothing to hide. If my love offends you then you should take a look at that. Love is never wrong. It is the answer."

Star Trek: Discovery will return to CBS: All Access on Sunday, January 7.

