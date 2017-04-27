Disney’s ‘Miracle’ Actor Michael Mantenuto Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

Michael Mantenuto, was an actor and hockey player.

He is perhaps best known for appearing in the 2004 Disney film, Miracle.

Earlier this week, Mantenuto was found dead in his car. He was 35-years-old.

Variety reports:

Mantenuto died on Monday of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ, and was found in his car by police in Des Moines, Wash. TMZ reports that the actor died by shooting himself. “Miracle” tells the story of the U.S. men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics. The American’s victory over the heavily favored Soviet team was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice.” The U.S. would go on to beat Finland to win gold. Mantenuto played Jack O’Callahan, a member of the U.S. team who injures his knee, but returns to the rink to take on the Soviets, and makes a key shot that leads to a U.S. goal. Kurt Russell and Patricia Clarkson also starred in the movie.

Following his film career, Mantenuto enlisted in the armed forces.

After learning of his death, Col. Guillaume Beaurpere wrote:

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force.”

Rest in peace, Michael. Our thoughts are with your friends and family.