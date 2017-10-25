Disney Channel Breaks Ground By Creating its First Gay Storyline

This will sure make One Million Moms upset! The Disney Channel is breaking major ground on its network by introducing its first ever gay storyline. The series Andi Mack, which has its season 2 premiere this Friday, will show that the main character Andi's friend Cyrus has a crush on the same boy she does.

The shows premise is quite mature for being on the Disney Channel. Main character Andi is trying to figure out who her mother is after discovering her older sister Bex is actually her mother. She has two best friends, Cyrus being one and Buffy being another, and a guy named Jonah who both Andi and Cyrus have a thing for.

13-year-old Cyrus is beginning to realize that just like Andi, that he too has feelings for Jonah. This realization begins an important part of his journey to self-discovery as a gay teen and ultimately, his self-acceptance. In the episode, Cyrus confides in Buffy. The scene, and what Buffy says to Cyrus, makes for positive role models both for kids and adult viewers.

GLAAD had this to say about the groundbreaking storyline: "With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country," said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. "Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus' story unfold."

"Andi Mack’ is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” said a Disney Channel Spokesperson. “Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

Congrats to Disney on this big step forward for the LGBTQ community!