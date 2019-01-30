Disney Paris is gonna do a Pride night!

Disneyland Paris has announced that it will be hosting an official Pride event from 8pm to 2 am on June 1, 2019.

The event, titled Magical Pride, was originally an unofficial event organized by Greatdays Holidays and Manchester Pride. While they have been going to Disneyland Pride since 2014, Disneyland Paris had no official affiliation with the event.

But that has changed, as Magical Pride has now become an official occasion at the popular theme park.

According to Sortiraparis.com, LGBTQ participants and families will get the entire them park to themselves for the night. Participants also get special opportunities like joining or watching the Magical March of Diversity Parade, event specific Disney character meet & greets, access to select rides, and more.

Related: Get Ready To Celebrate Pride With Disney's New "Rainbow Mickey" Apparel

But how do you sign up for this event? According to Gay.it, you can sign up for your Magical Pride packages now with Greatdays Holidays.

You can secure your spot by depositing at least £99.00 per person and then paying the rest 8 weeks before the event. There are also multiple packages that include staying at a Disney Hotel, a Disney Park Hopper Ticket, and, of course, a ticket to the Magical Pride Party.

If you’re interested and want to take part, you can book your stay today.

h/t: Sortiraparis.com, Gay.it