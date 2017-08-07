Is Disney's New Jafar The Hottest Villain Ever?

Disney’s live action version of Aladdin has already been creating quite the buzz with its casting of the film’s main cast which includes Mena Moussad as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie.

The film still has a lot more casting to do while now walking on egg shells to make sure no one misinterprets the casting as cultural appropriation or ethnic misrepresentation.

One thing is for sure, I don’t think people will be complaining about the film’s latest pick to play Agrabah’s wicked villain, Jafar. Currently, Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari is in negotiations to slip on the turban and carry the scepter.

With a face that could stop traffic and rock solid abs that will make you want more than 3 wishes, it’s going to be hard to see past Kenzari’s undisputable sex appeal.

Jafar, ladies and gentlemen #jafar #aladdin #healthybush #marwankenzari #vogue #vogueamsterdam A post shared by JB (@x_y_z_7_8_9) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

Good morning to nobody except new Jafar pic.twitter.com/AxGdEeFgFy — Mike T (@majtague) August 5, 2017

Can ALADDIN please tease some sexual tension between its hero and villain? We deserve it. #MenaMassoud #MarwanKenzari pic.twitter.com/clmxSYFi05 — Lena Houst (@Lena_Houst) August 5, 2017

obvs Jasmin didn't want Jafar cos he was a creepy old man with a parrot but I dunno what her reason is gonna be now cos Jafar is hot af... pic.twitter.com/TIE2P7X15a — Seany Horgan (@seanhorgan2) August 5, 2017

Let’s face it—we can’t wait to see just how ‘snakelike’ he can be.