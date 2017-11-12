Do Gay Men Love, Dislike or Feel Indifferent About Taylor Swift?

Gay men have had their share of female icons in their lives over the course of the past fifty years. Names that come to mind include Barbra Streisand, Cher, Madonna, Bette Midler and more. For my generation, the debate for many years was who did we like more: Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera?

Although those are all still legendary names in the music business, the past couple of years has seen the rise of men in the industry dominating the charts after women like Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more were the ones at the top. Taylor Swift, however,has once again become the diva of the moment and catapulted herself back into the pop stratosphere due to the release of her album Reputation, which is already on track to selling well over a million copies in its first week of release.

This has once again brought her back into the world of gossip and criticism, in particular with the gay community. On my social media alone, there seems to be a big line in the sand in terms of gay men who absolutely love her or the exact opposite. We all have our opinion on our music divas, and Taylor is no exception in the sense that gay men take either an incredible liking to you or is vastly against, and in the rare occasion... truly indifferent.

Taylor herself happens to be a very polarizing person in the celebrity world. From her start as a country princess turned queen, to moments she didn't cause (Kanye West interrupting her at the 2009 VMA's) to ones she got herself into (her feud with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and more), and her fans thoughts on her shift from country to certified pop, she has definitely become one that many have voiced their opinion on. At the same time, it's good that people are talking as it means you are not only relevant but also a vital force in this machine of entertainment.

My personal opinion on Taylor is this: what she has been able to do in the music industry and in pop culture in general is astounding, in the best way possible. To go from some not so known country artist to finding her niche with her demographic and to watch that grow and grow over the past decade is truly remarkable. People will always have an opinion, but it's sort of amazing to see her transform from one thing to something completely different, and to be a major force in saving the music industry in terms of album sales. That is something no one can take from her.

I asked a bunch of friends, who happen to be gay men, their opinion on Taylor, and got a bunch of colorful and interesting responses. See below:

"I find Taylor inspiring as far as her success is concerned. Her music is good and fits my genre for listening. As far as her beauty she can easily be a muse to any artist. I give her a thumbs up."

"Tay Tay!! Honestly I think she's trying a little too hard but I'm excited for her new album. I love all the shade and drama she's been pushing. Like the new songs/sound she's pushing. Wasn't a super big fan of her original country stuff, not a huge superfan but I dig a lot of her music."

"Being profoundly ignorant of most modern popular music. I have very few opinions of them.I do know that Jack Antanoff wrote some of her most popular stuff. I am not sure I could name you any of her songs or recognize her picture. I am sure she is a very nice person."

"I like her music. I don't know much about her, but she seems fun."

"I think she’s a talented artist but I think she comes off as a bit spoiled and entitled. Love her music but her jilted ex girlfriend thing is getting old lol."

"I respect her as a songwriter and some of her stuff is catchy but she’s not the be all end all. She has a great marketing team, brand identity and approach to her fan base. As a business entity, she is incredible."

"Never a huge fan - liked a few of her songs, and I enjoy the pop turn she took. She used to irritate me but now I'm just apathetic."

"I think she needs to toughen up in order to be in such an ass backwards industry. I think what comes with the territory of being a mainstream artist is the need to learn the ability to evolve and grow as a person."

"She's a branding genius. She's very savvy in her use of her resource and network."

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift today?