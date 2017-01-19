Do I Tell My Friend The Guy He's Interested In Is HIV+?

Just recently my friends and I had a nice dinner party. Conversations flowed around the table just as easy as the wine did. Wine. Oh, brb …

So during the consumption of three bottles of wine and some other drinks (at dinner, not now), we had covered many topics. One of them was whom amongst our friends’ friends we would date. All the pairings were perceived by party goers to be good matches and maybe something we all should act upon some day.

After the festivities, we all scattered into the night in several different directions. Eric and I walked away together, but he seemed to be acting a little pensive and brought up one of the pairings.

In so many words or less, Eric said, “Adam, I would tell you if you were looking to date Troy, I would tell you that he is HIV Positive. I mean, Troy is very open about his HIV+ status, but I would still tell you if you were interested in dating him. But I don’t think I would tell Brandon if he was looking to date Troy like we said at dinner.”

I’m either a listener or a giver of advice. I can usually tell what role my friends need me to be, but I really could not tell what Eric wanted at this time … and neither did he. “This is somewhat of a moral dilemma, but it’s not,” he said. Eric knew that is the way it would be, that’s how he would act. He would tell me and not Troy.

What does this mean? Does Eric like me more than the other friend? Does he feel I would be a better connection with Troy and it would go further than it would with Brandon?

And what should he do? Should he even tell me? If Eric is going to tell me, should he as well tell the other friend if it got to that point?

Eric (of course all the names have been changed, except mine) wanted me to see what our readers thought.

So Instincters … what do you think?

What advice would you give Eric?

Can you relate with his dilemma?