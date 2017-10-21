Do We Need 'Will & Grace' To Do More This Time Around?

I sat down yesterday and fired up the DVR to watch the latest installment of 'Will and Grace' 2.0 . The critics stated that the first handful of episodes were good, but the actors and writers hit their stride by the third an fourth. I liked the new season it from day and episode one.

I was excited to see how Jack reacted to being a grandfather, the quick responses and funny physical acting was perfect. But my heart sunk when his grandson mentioned the camp's name as the elevator doors closed. Yes, I knew what the camp was for as soon as he said the word camp. It was so clear what it was about, but it still hurt when those doors closed.

The episode goes on and yes, the grandson is told he needs to be himself, life will be tough, and he is removed from the camp. Happy ending in 30 minutes or less and laughs abound.

'Will & Grace' has mentioned many issues in the past and they will in the future. There are some that believe the show needs to do more than mention the issues, but instead tackle them. Is the show afraid of an unhappy ending? Does everything need to be wrapped up in a beautiful rainbow bow before the final credits run?