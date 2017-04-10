"Does Anyone Like Asian Guys Like Me?" Instinct Reader Messaged Us & Stopped Us In Our Tracks.

"Does Anyone Like Asian Guys Like Me?"

We receive many messages on our Facebook account. Often they are just a "Hi" from someone with no elaboration and then there are others sending the magazine a note saying "you're hot" ... the magazine thanks you for your vote of hotness.

One message really caught my attention the other day. Denico from the Philippines sent us a quick message saying "is anyone like asian guy like me?" Now, I think Tagalog is his first language since that what appears mainly on his Facebook page and FB translator does not do too well with it, but I understood what he was saying and asking and when I read it, it made me stop and just ... stop.

Denico, that is a great question to spark debate as well as a horrible one because it is all too real. It's sad to say it's not the first time I've dealt with that question before. On one of my whatever apps (they have many names; sex, hook-up, catfishing, waste of time, dating apps), I remember one guy asking me very bluntly, "is it okay that I am Asian?" That stopped me in my tracks. What kind of shit did this guy have to go through to have that as his second text to me.

But then again, I know what he goes through for I am one of the other parts of "triumvirate of disgust" that gays seem to avoid at all costs. I'm not Asian, but I am fat. Before my app conversations goes too far, I often find myself writing, "so you don't mind a bigger hairy guy with a belly?" It's a reality check that we men of the triumvirate have started to put out there early on in any conversation so we don't get our hopes up or waste too much time thinking it might go somewhere.

Is this okay? Is it acceptable? To be honest, its second nature for me, and I am sure it is second nature for feminine guys and Asian men. Instead of finding out likes and dislikes to see if there is anything mutual, you need to get clarification from the other person to see if this is going to develop into anything or is your waist, lisp, or skin tone going to prevent that.

What was interesting is the message just before Denico's was from Hoon Bae from Los Angeles, California. His message was: