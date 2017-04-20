Does 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Have A Gay Subplot?
Instinct Staff | April 20, 2017
Does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 have a gay subplot?? That appears to be what director James Gunn is hinting at!
James Gunn was asked whether he had considered featuring a gay protagonist in the franchise at the movie’s world premiere in Hollywood.
He told the Press Association: “Absolutely. I would love to be able to.
“We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think.”
As if we weren't already intrigued about Guardians 2!!
