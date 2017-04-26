Does This Heineken Ad Offer The Perfect Response To The Pepsi/Kendall Jenner Controversy?

Heineken has offered an indirect response to that controversial Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner. (We say indirect because they obviously don't mention Pepsi and we don't know when this ad was planned or shot--or whether the Pepsi controversy influenced it.)

That said, watching individuals openly engage with each other over their differences while sharing a beer sounds like a good start to solving many problems. (But probably, because they're first allowed to discover what they may have in common!)

Check it out!

What do you think? Is this the perfect response to the Pepsi controversy?

