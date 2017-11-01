Dolly Parton Looks Amazing As 'Willy Wonka' Character Veruca Salt
Instinct Staff | November 1, 2017
Icon, legend, and American treasure Dolly Parton slayed the Halloween game by dressing up as the iconically bratty Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
If you don't get the reference, here's a peek at the film:
In September, Dolly had a 9 to 5 reunion with her film co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
(We're still keeping our fingers crossed for a Dolly cameo on Grace and Frankie, by the way!)
And just last month, the country legend showed support for marriage equality in Australia.
She told ABC's News Breakfast:
"Hey, I think love is love and we have no control over that … I think people should be allowed to marry...
We love you, Dolly!
Add new comment