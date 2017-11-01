Dolly Parton Looks Amazing As 'Willy Wonka' Character Veruca Salt

Icon, legend, and American treasure Dolly Parton slayed the Halloween game by dressing up as the iconically bratty Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Happy #Halloween from Veruca Salt!! A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

If you don't get the reference, here's a peek at the film:

In September, Dolly had a 9 to 5 reunion with her film co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

(We're still keeping our fingers crossed for a Dolly cameo on Grace and Frankie, by the way!)

And just last month, the country legend showed support for marriage equality in Australia.

She told ABC's News Breakfast:

"Hey, I think love is love and we have no control over that … I think people should be allowed to marry...

We love you, Dolly!