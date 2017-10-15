Dolly Parton Supports Marriage Equality In Australia

Dolly Parton has a large gay following. She is also outspoken on LGBT rights, despite her large conservative fan base.

She continued her streak of supporting the LGBT community when talking to Australia's ABC News Breakfast to promote her new album.

When asked about marraige eqaulity in Australia, she joked, "Why can't they be as miserable as us heterosexuals in their marriages?"

On a more serious note she continued, "Hey, I think love is love and we have no control over that … I think people should be allowed to marry...I'm not God, you know. I believe in God, I think God is the judge. I don't judge or criticize and I don't think we're supposed to."

While we always knew Parton would stand up for our community, it's great to see her not lose steam.

H/T: ABC News Breakfast