Donald Trump Attacks Meryl Streep On Twitter Over Golden Globes Speech

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack Meryl Streep for the powerful speech she delivered at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Without ever mentioning Trump by name, Streep chastised him for denigrating a disabled reporter and called for the media to be diligent in their coverage of him. She also called on Hollywood (and viewers) to protect journalists.

Trump tweeted:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

For the record, here's the incident Meryl alluded to in her speech:

You can watch Meryl's full speech here: