Donald Trump Attacks Meryl Streep On Twitter Over Golden Globes Speech

Instinct Staff | January 9, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack Meryl Streep for the powerful speech she delivered at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Without ever mentioning Trump by name, Streep chastised him for denigrating a disabled reporter and called for the media to be diligent in their coverage of him. She also called on Hollywood (and viewers) to protect journalists.

Trump tweeted: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the record, here's the incident Meryl alluded to in her speech:

 

 

 

You can watch Meryl's full speech here:

 

 

