Donald Trump Confirmed As Keynote Speaker For Anti-LGBT Voter Summit

Donald Trump has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the anti-LGBT Values Voter Summit to be held in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

You may recall that last month, we told you that Hercules star Kevin Sorbo had been confirmed to speak at the very same conference.

Although this will mark Trump's third time speaking at the event, it's also the very first time a sitting president has delivered the summit's keynote address.

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins confirmed Trump's appearance in a press release, yesterday.

He writes:

This will be Donald Trump’s third trip to the Summit, including last year when he attended VVS as the Republican presidential nominee. “Values voters have waited eight years for a leader who puts America’s mission first and respects the values that made America into a great nation,” said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins. “Values voters are coming to our nation’s capital thankful to hear from a president who is fulfilling the promises that he campaigned on. Since the early days of the campaign, President Trump allied himself with values voters, promising to put an end to the 8 years of relentless assault on the First Amendment,” added Perkins. “President Trump’s executive order on religious liberty and the follow up actions last week by HHS and DOJ, demonstrate that he is committed to undoing the anti-faith policies of the previous administration and restoring true religious freedom,” concluded Perkins.

According to their website: