Donald Trump Poses With Pastor Who Called Gay People Child Molesters

Donald Trump welcomed Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress to the oval office, just hours before he signed his "religious liberty" executive order.

Jeffress is notorious for making claims in which he's likened gay people to child molesters.

He said:

“Some gay activists don’t even try to hide the link between homosexuality and pedophilia. There are some who are right now are actively involved in trying to legalize sex between adults and children by lowering the age of consent or removing it altogether.” “It would be wrong to even suggest that a majority of homosexuals are pedophiles, but the truth nevertheless is there. There are a disproportionate amount of assaults against children by homosexuals than by heterosexuals, you can’t deny that, and the reason is very clear: homosexuality is perverse, it represents a degradation of a person’s mind and if a person will sink that low and there are no restraints from God’s law, then there is no telling to whatever sins he will commit as well.”

H/T: The Gaily Grind