Donald Trump Stares Directly Into The Solar Eclipse

As children, we were told not to look directly into the sun, for fear of damaging our eyes and impairing our vision.

But perhaps a young Donald Trump never got such a warning.

Actually, despite a White House aide's valiant attempt to persuade the president against looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse without protective glasses, Trump decided to do so, anyway.

That moment was captured by the media, and as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

::sigh::

