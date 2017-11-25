Donald Trump Is Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year 2017!?
Donald Trump Is Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year 2017!?
Time Confirms This Is A Total Lie! Trump Lies Again!
Oy vey. Alright, I’m sure by now you’ve heard that the man in The White House, Donald Trump, decides to distract the globe once again by tweeting nonsense. This time around, Trump is claiming that he was supposed to be Time’s Person of The Year for the second year in a row. This tweet has caused a media frenzy and is what everyone’s been talking about this morning. If you have yet to see the damaging tweet, check it out below:
Basically, our big guy in The White House is once again publicly shamed, from his own tweeting. Time Magazine tweeted that what Trump is saying is entirely untrue. How is this real life?!
The Chief Content Officer of Time, Alan Murray, and a former Time staff member both took to their social media to blast Trump. Pretty much confirmed we’ve just been lied to again by Trump. This is seriously the most ridiculous, petty, self-centered move Trump could make.
Time is revealing who is their person of the year on December 6th. Historically, the magazine has had a wide variety of faces and backgrounds grace their honorary cover. It’s usually someone who had the most influence over news in the last 12 months. I mean, let’s not kid ourselves, Trump is absolutely a candidate, but…it’s not going to happen, Gretchen. (Cue the Mean Girls reference)
Hmm, who would be the LGBTQ Person of the Year? HMMM!!
