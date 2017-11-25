Donald Trump Is Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year 2017!?

Time Confirms This Is A Total Lie! Trump Lies Again!

Oy vey. Alright, I’m sure by now you’ve heard that the man in The White House, Donald Trump, decides to distract the globe once again by tweeting nonsense. This time around, Trump is claiming that he was supposed to be Time’s Person of The Year for the second year in a row. This tweet has caused a media frenzy and is what everyone’s been talking about this morning. If you have yet to see the damaging tweet, check it out below:

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Basically, our big guy in The White House is once again publicly shamed, from his own tweeting. Time Magazine tweeted that what Trump is saying is entirely untrue. How is this real life?!

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

The Chief Content Officer of Time, Alan Murray, and a former Time staff member both took to their social media to blast Trump. Pretty much confirmed we’ve just been lied to again by Trump. This is seriously the most ridiculous, petty, self-centered move Trump could make.

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

Time is revealing who is their person of the year on December 6th. Historically, the magazine has had a wide variety of faces and backgrounds grace their honorary cover. It’s usually someone who had the most influence over news in the last 12 months. I mean, let’s not kid ourselves, Trump is absolutely a candidate, but…it’s not going to happen, Gretchen. (Cue the Mean Girls reference)

Hmm, who would be the LGBTQ Person of the Year? HMMM!!