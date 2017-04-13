Donald Trump's Son Tweets Insult To "Triggered" LGBTQ Students

Instinct Staff | April 13, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. posted an insulting tweet in response to LGBT students and their concerns over Chick-fil-A. Maybe ill-advised tweeting is genetic??

The Huffington Post reports:

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a piece from The Daily Caller outlining anxieties students at Pennsylvania’s Duquesne University have about the arrival of a Chick-fil-A on their campus in light of the corporation’s anti-gay history.

 

 

 

The Daily Caller's original tweet reads:

 

Maybe try not to directly attack LGBTQ kids and their concerns, Jr.??

Comments

Sammy
+1
0
-1
[-]

Stupid is generic and forever

Vin
+1
0
-1
[-]

Jr is a bigger dumb ass than his dad and when he's 60 and divorced he will be living with his gay son or daughter and their spouse because Ivanka will disown him

Add new comment