Donald Trump's Son Tweets Insult To "Triggered" LGBTQ Students

Donald Trump Jr. posted an insulting tweet in response to LGBT students and their concerns over Chick-fil-A. Maybe ill-advised tweeting is genetic??

The Huffington Post reports:

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a piece from The Daily Caller outlining anxieties students at Pennsylvania’s Duquesne University have about the arrival of a Chick-fil-A on their campus in light of the corporation’s anti-gay history.

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

The Daily Caller's original tweet reads:

Maybe try not to directly attack LGBTQ kids and their concerns, Jr.??