Donald Trump's Son Tweets Insult To "Triggered" LGBTQ Students
Donald Trump Jr. posted an insulting tweet in response to LGBT students and their concerns over Chick-fil-A. Maybe ill-advised tweeting is genetic??
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a piece from The Daily Caller outlining anxieties students at Pennsylvania’s Duquesne University have about the arrival of a Chick-fil-A on their campus in light of the corporation’s anti-gay history.
Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017
The Daily Caller's original tweet reads:
University’s LGBT Students ‘Fear’ Arrival Of Chick-fil-A https://t.co/ts4FqzMdjJ pic.twitter.com/pw1DVT7Cu9
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2017
Maybe try not to directly attack LGBTQ kids and their concerns, Jr.??
