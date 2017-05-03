Don't Look Past Idris Elba & McConaughey In Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower'

We're still hoping Idris Elba will be our James Bond / 007 in the future, but in the meantime, we will get to see his deadly ways with a gun on the big screen in The Dark Tower.

What is the movie about? It's not a spoiler, but here's a description from StephenKing.com:

The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World’s last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World’s post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it. In Roland’s where and when, the world has already begun to move on. Time and direction are in drift, and the fabric of reality is fraying. However, things are about to get much worse. The six invisible magnetic Beams, which maintain the alignment of time, space, size, and dimension, are weakening. Because of this, the Tower itself is foundering. Unless Roland can find a way to save the Beams and stabilize the Tower, all of reality will blink out of existence. Inspired in equal parts by Robert Browning’s poem, “Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came,” J.R.R.Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, and Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Western classics, The Dark Tower series is an epic of Arthurian proportions. It is Stephen King’s magnum opus, and is the center of his amazing creative universe.

Even though I grew up just a 15 mile drive from the author's home and have read many of his books, I never could get into The Gunslinger / The Dark Tower series. After watching the following preview, I may have to go back and give the series another try.

Matthew McConaughey as well, not the devil but worse? Sold! August 4th debut!

How have King's movies done in the theaters? I'm a bad fan for I don't even remember 1408.

Will this be Stephen King's biggest movie hit to date? With powerhouses Idris and Matthew, this should top the list very quickly.

Will it be his biggest hit until "IT" comes out on September 8th?