Doug Jones Elected To US Senate!

Republican, Roy Moore, Is No More!

YES! After the travesty of watching Donald Trump win the 2016 Presidential Election, we couldn’t bare to see another horrible human being continue to lead politics. Everyone was on the edge of their seats as Alabama voted for their US Senator today. It was either going to be Democrat, Doug Jones, or alleged pedophile, Republican, Roy Moore. Everyone has been biting their nails all day around the nation. How on Earth could Alabama vote Moore into the Senate, right?! Everyone believed he was going to win…

According to the New York Times, Doug Jones has been elected into the US Senate! Roy Moore is defeated! I never thought I’d be so happy! The people of Alabama truly are with the rest of the world. Can we stop bashing them now!?

Check out some of Twitter’s greatest moments upon hearing Jones win!

Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. I am so proud tonight that the great state of Alabama gave the whole country a needed renewal of hope and the first ray of light of a rising sun and a coming new day. Let’s savor this victory and then let’s get back to work. pic.twitter.com/2xJtkyyQ3u — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 13, 2017

I look forward to seeing Senator-elect Jones take his seat in the US Senate! #ALSEN — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 13, 2017

Jones completely flipped counties Trump had won, beating Moore by as much as Trump had beaten Hillary. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 13, 2017

**And they call themselves the Resistance*** You betcha baby. And we call him, ** Senator elect Douglas Jones*** And we call Alabama **Sweet Home***

Thank you Alabama!!#Resist#TheResistance — coey sanders (@coey_elizabeth) December 13, 2017

It’s a good day to be blue and to be an American!