Drag Queen Gets Stopped By Police In A Small Town In South Carolina

Horrible news seems to travel with lightening speed while good news does not travel fast at all these days. A story posted on YouTube back in late March is starting to make the rounds and for good reason. It's one of those tales where you get to see humans being humans again. Not political party members, not economically scaffolded, and not anti-anything.

Brandon James posted on Monday March 27th about his Friday night March 24th interaction with his local small town police officers. The twist? Brandon James was coming from a Ru Paul's Drag Race viewing party and was dressed as Onya Mann.

Here it the local WYFF News 4 coverage.

Yeah, I kinda teared up there at the end. When the police chief came on ... I was so happy for that small town. Good news like this needs to travel faster and further.

h/t: Pacolet Police Department

Brandon Hilton Twitter