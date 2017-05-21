Drag Queens "Swish Swish" w/ Katy Perry On 'SNL'

Drag queens took center stage during Katy Perry's performance of "Swish Swish" on Saturday Night Live!

Performers Brenda Dharling, Bryant Dorean, Scarlet Envy, Brita Filter, Yuhua Hamasaki, Pattaya Hart, Jesse Havea, Kimberly Smallz LaBeija, Alotta McGriddles, Svetlana Stoli, Vita Summers, The Countess Mascara, and RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Vivacious all stomped the runway. The performance also featured viral teen Russell Got Barzz.

Check out the fierce performance!

Katy also performed her recent single "Bon Appetit"!

(H/T: NNNext)