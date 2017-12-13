Drag Race’s AJA & Boyfriend Kicked Out Of Lyft!

Claims ‘Being Gay’ Was The Reason!

Really, girl?

You may be familiar with RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, AJA. She appeared on the latest season of Drag Race and will be participating in the next All Stars series next year. Aja is known for being a social media queen, serving us dangerous lip synchs, and her rant about being perfect; which is likely to have ultimately caused Valentina to be as popular as she is. Recently, Aja’s name is reappearing – not for falling off stage – but because her and her boyfriend, whose Twitter handle is literally, “@AjaBoyfriend” - #Goals? – are claiming they were kicked out of a Lyft for “being gay”.

Ahem, AJA – may you please allow me to take the words out of your mouth?

AJA’s boyfriend took to Twitter, the only place where everyone gets a voice, to speak about an alleged incident involving a Lyft driver and the couple. Apparently, after kissing, the driver kicked Aja and her boyfriend out of the car. It’s time stamped at 9:55PM PST on December 11th. Check out the tweet below:

Me and @ajaqueen were told to get out a @lyft for being gay. Not kidding. The driver asked us to leave after kissing. In New York City. Really really disappointing. — Lizard Lemon (@ajaboyfriend) December 12, 2017

The time stamp leads me to believe that these two were leaving a club after drinking. Lyft reached out to Aja’s Boyfriend so they could record the incident. Some of Aja’s fans are outraged over the alleged exchange. But, girl – I understand that homophobia is alive and well in society – trust me. However, do you think it may not have been the best idea to be kissing in a stranger’s car? I wouldn’t dare go into someone else’s home – as a grown adult (and reality star) – and begin making out with my partner. There are some things you just don’t do simply because you can. I think her boyfriend claiming the incident was “for being gay” is an insult for times when people are harmed for literally being gay.

Do you believe Aja and her Boyfriend are in the right? Should Lyft have reprimanded the driver or the passengers? What’s your Instinct?

This is the opinion of one Instinct Contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine.