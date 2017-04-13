'Drag Race' All Star Detox Sues Managers For Fraud, Unpaid Royalties, According To Report

According to a new report, RuPaul's Drag Race All Star and Season Five finalist, Detox (aka Matthew Sanderson), is accusing his managers of fraud, and is suing them for unpaid royalties, and breach of contract.

The Dirty has the exclusive details:

Season five finalist Detox Icunt aka Matthew Sanderson – who finished 4th in his first season – filed suit against Producer Entertainment Group and Six Degrees Worldwide Entertainment. The reality star is accusing his ex-managers of breach of contract, fraud and intentional interference with prospective business advantage. Sanderson explains he signed on to work with the managers back in 2012. He was asked in 2015 he agreed to co-write and record one song to be on a holiday album entitled “Christmas Queens”. “In exchange for the above, Sanderson was to receive $500, to be paid after 5,000 copies of the album were sold. After costs were recouped, Sanderson was to receive an additional $500 at sales of 10,000 units, an additional $1,000 at 20,000 units, and an additional $1,000 for every 10,000 units sold after the initial 20,000. The song Sanderson recorded was called “This is How We Jew It,” which has received over 1.6 million YouTube views.” However, he says he never was paid a dime in royalties.

In addition to lost royalties, Sanderson alleges that his managers failed to follow up on potential performance and business opportunities, including a deal with MAC cosmetics, and a television appearance.

Sanderson is suing for $75,000, plus unpaid music royalties, and punitive damages.

Detox is the second queen to file a lawsuit against Producer Entertainment Group, the management company for many of Drag Race's most popular queens, including Alaska Thunderfuck and Sharon Needles. They also manage Drag Race judges Michelle Visage and Todrick Hall.

Earlier this month, RuPaul's Drag Race season six queen Adore Delano sued PEG, alleging they colluded with her record label to 'embezzle' from her appearance and tour gig earnings.

Adore is suing PEG for $1 million dollars in lost wages and another $2.5 in punitive damages.

