'Drag Race All Stars' Queen Milk Appears In Campaign For Madonna's New Skincare Line

Milk is having a great year!

On top of being announced as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, the beloved New York City queen has been revealed as the face of Madonna's new skincare line.

In case you were wondering, the MDNA skincare collection includes face washes, mists, serums, masks, and rejuvenators. Products range in price from $50 to $600, and can be purchased online, or in select department stores.

Milk writes about the campaign shoot on Instagram:

Thank you for having me be a part of this, @madonna. From having my makeup done by Aaron Henrikson, to my hair, to secretly getting to try on the original Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra (it didn't fit haha), shooting the MDNA SKIN campaign video was surreal. To be a part of this, for someone who has always epitomized the ideals of being different and unique, was a dream come true.

Watch:

Last year, Milk appeared alongside a bevy of LGBT icons and stars in an ad campaign for fashion designer Marc Jacobsl

​H/T: OUT