'Drag Race' Season 9's Charlie Hides Releases New Music Video, 'The Dame'

RuPaul's Drag Race season 9's own Transatlantic queen, Charlie Hides, has released a brand new music video and single entitled, "The Dame."

Watch:

Don't read beyond this point unless you want spoilers from last night's RuPaul's Drag Race...

We're thrilled to see Charlie strike while the iron is hot.

Sadly however, on last night's episode of Drag Race, the 52-year-old "Transatlantic Dame" was sent home, after losing to Orlando's Trinity Taylor in a "lipsync for your life" of Britney Spear's, "I Wanna Go."

Speaking of the lipsync, Charlie told The Advocate:

Oh, that was the perfect disaster, wasn't it? Sadly, I had a cracked rib from the cheerleading challenge, so I couldn't move. I didn't know the words to the song as I'd only heard it a couple of times, so the only thing I could do was serve authentic Britney Spears 2007, dressed like a slut, dead behind the eyes, and lip-synch badly.

The Houston Chronicle has more:

Charlie Hides knows that his lip sync on "RuPaul's Drag Race" could go down as the worst in the show's history. In fact, he's relishing the thought. "I just thought, 'This is gonna be epically bad. Let's have this be the worst one ever so there can be memes about this,'" he says. Hides entered the "Drag Race" workroom as the most experienced queen and with an international following. His YouTube channel has clocked more than 20 million views thanks to a bevy of impressions, from Madonna and Lady Gaga to Lana Del Rey and Katy Perry. He talked about that disastrous lip sync, a "Drag Race" injury and who was just there "to excel at reality TV." The library is open. We have to discuss the lip sync. What was your thinking there? I thought, 'I'm gonna give them authentic Britney 2007. Dress like a slut, be dead behind the eyes and lip sync terribly.' You said in the voice over that lip syncing wasn't what you did and most London queens sing live. But did you consider that it might be something you'd have to do at some point? To tell you the truth, no I don't lip sync. I only sing live. Most of the songs that were potential songs, I knew, like 'Holding Out for a Hero,' The B-52s 'Love Shack.' I bought that on vinyl, so I knew every single word inside and out. Unfortunately, I'd never heard the Britney song and I had a cracked rib. I couldn't move. I knew I was going home. I'd only heard the song twice. It was never played here in England. It was never on the radio. I just didn't know it.

Her time on "the race" may be over, but we're sure we haven't seen the last of Charlie Hides!

H/T: The Advocate, The Houston Chronicle