'Drag Race' Stars Michelle Visage & Alaska To Star In Gay Porn Star Joey Stefano Biopic

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Drag Race winner Alaska Thunderfuck are about to show off their acting chops!

Dazed reports:

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck are set to star in a biopic about gay porn actor Joey Stefano. Directed by Chad Darnell, it will tell the story of Stefano’s discovery by drag superstar and porn director Chi Chi LaRue, his rise to fame as a model in Madonna’s Sex book, and the drug overdose that caused his death. Visage will play Anita, an amalgam of OTT television hosts that will provide a through-line for the film. Alaska will play the part of Gender, a make-up artist who played in the band Johnny Depp Clones with Chi Chi LaRue and Chris Green.

Stefano passed away at age 26 in November 1994. His body was found in a motel room following a lethal mixture of cocaine, morphine, heroin, and ketamine.

We're looking forward to seeing Michelle and Alaska on screen!

(H/T: GSN)