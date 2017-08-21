Drag Race T: All Stars 3, Season 10, And Untucked Return To VH1

It's an #EclipseDay miracle, y'all!

Most rabid RuPaul's Drag Race fans already knew that All Stars 3, and Season 10 were slated to hit cable airwaves in 2018. But in addition to that, Variety reports that Untucked is coming back, too!

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” executive producer and host RuPaul says. “‘All Stars’ represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

The third installment of “All Stars” will mark the return of “Drag Race” to VH1 after moving there from sister Viacom network Logo. This will be the first time “All Stars” will run exclusively on VH1, which executive producer Tom Campbell tells Variety will give the competing queens a new and larger platform. “I think there’s going to be queens that the audience who’s just discovering ‘Drag Race’ may not know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time. It’s going to be exciting to see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that maybe they did not get the first time around,” Campbell says.

Airing the ninth season of “Drag Race” on VH1 gave it its most-watched season in series history. The finale also trended across top social platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and was the No. 1 most-social program during its day of broadcast. “The massive swell of new and longtime fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is nothing short of incredible,” Pamela Post, senior VP original programming and development at VH1, says. “We are motivated now more than ever to ensure ‘Drag Race’ remains a shining example of inclusion and community, as well as fierce fashions and legendary lip-syncs.”