Dreamy Jake Gyllenhaal is the New Face of ETERNITY Calvin Klein

Many of us having been crushing on Jake Gyllenhaal for quite some time, even before his Brokeback Mountain days. His dreaminess is so evident that even a blind man (or woman) can feel his radiating sexiness on them. I may be getting ahead of myself in this thirst quest for Jake, but I digress...

It has just been announced that Jake is the new face of ETERNITY Calvin Klein! Yay. Conceived creatively in close collaboration with Gyllenhaal and shot by acclaimed photographer, Willy Vanderperre, the new ETERNITY Calvin Klein campaign also stars model and advocate Liya Kebede and four-year-old actress Leila.

Jake, Liya and Leila will also be featured in the new ETERNITY Calvin Klein television campaign, debuting later this month, which will focus on ETERNITY Calvin Klein’s longstanding ideas of romance, love, intimacy and commitment. Today, those values continue with the focus very much on contemporary life.

So even though this product won't get you closer to Jake physically, you can at least say you smell like him!